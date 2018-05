Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Plunging response rates to household surveys worry policymakers

The Economist cited research on household surveys by Kevin Milligan, a UBC economics professor, and colleagues.

Milligan, Garry Barrett of the University of Sydney, and Peter Levell of the Institute for Fiscal Studies studied household data in America, Britain, Canada and Australia.