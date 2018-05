Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hold off on bashing 30-year-olds who live at home

The Globe and Mail cited UBC research in an article about high housing costs.

The research found the average young person in Metro Vancouver must save for 27 years to be able to put down 20 per cent on a mortgage.