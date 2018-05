Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vancouver’s rapid cycle of house teardowns comes with environmental cost

Star Vancouver reported that a team of UBC researchers calculated the environmental cost of tearing down one house to build another.

Joseph Dahmen, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, Misha Das, a graduate student at the same school, and data analyst Jens von Bergmann examined the impacts of an accelerated cycle of increased land value.