Seven things to do May 25-31

The Province highlighted an exhibit at UBC’s Museum of Anthropology.

“Arts of Resistance: Politics and the Past in Latin America” features art from Mexico, Guatemala, Peru and other countries.

The exhibit was also featured in Ming Pao Vancouver.