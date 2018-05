Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. to fill primary care gaps with 200 more nurse practitioners

The Toronto Star quoted Elizabeth Saewyc, director of UBC’s school of nursing, in a story about a provincial investment for more nurse practitioners.

She said the practitioners can be independent providers of primary health care.