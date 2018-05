Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C. Parks needs more funding to keep up with demand

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Harry Nelson, a UBC forestry professor who is calling on B.C. to raise funding for parks in the province.

“In some ways, it’s a wonderful problem to have,” said Nelson. “People want to go and enjoy the outdoors. The problem is: we haven’t really thought about how to keep up with demand.”