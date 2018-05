Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The happiest people live in rural areas, study finds

Various media outlets reported on a study by UBC and McGill University that showed people who live in rural areas are happier than those who live in cities.

Researchers said the results highlighted the significance of strong communities to combat social isolation.

Stories appeared in the Daily Mail, CBC (also on Yahoo) and in the Globe and Mail (here and here).