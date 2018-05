Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Silicon Valley tech bubble larger than it was in 2000, end is coming

CNBC mentioned research from UBC and Stanford University which found that half of startup unicorns are significantly overvalued.

The research was conducted by Will Gornall, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business.