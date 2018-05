Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It pays to invest in biodiversity

The National Post published an op-ed on the benefits of biodiversity written by Rashid Sumaila, director of the fisheries economics research unit at UBC.

“It’s important to note that many of the world’s poor are directly dependent on biodiversity for not only food and nutrition, but also employment,” he wrote.

The op-ed first appeared in The Conversation.