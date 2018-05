Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

For the record, May 22, 2018

Bruce Larson, a UBC forestry professor, has been appointed to the Forest Practices Board for a two-year term, Business in Vancouver reported.

The Forest Practices Board is B.C.’s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices and Larson will also serve as vice-chair.