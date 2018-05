Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. to forbid snack sales in cannabis retail stores

Business in Vancouver quoted M-J Milloy, a UBC medicine professor, for a story about restrictions that will prevent snack sales in cannabis retail stores.

Milloy said the government may want be initially strict since it’s easier to start with stringent rules and relax them.