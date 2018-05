Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anthology celebrating prominent Chinese-Canadians in B.C. acknowledges historic wrongs

CBC interviewed UBC history professor Henry Yu for a story about a book highlighting the accomplishments of B.C. residents of Chinese descent.

“Like a picture, you need to understand the framework to actually understand how remarkable some of these people’s achievements were,” he said.