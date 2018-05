Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC prof calls for a further tax on $1 million homes

Paul Kershaw, a policy professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of the non-profit organization Generation Squeeze, spoke to News 1130 about a tax overhaul.

Kershaw is calling for an additional one per cent surtax on properties valued over $1 million.