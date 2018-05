Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Seal, sea lion cull called for at Nanaimo workshop

Andrew Trites, the director of UBC’s marine mammal research unit, spoke to Chek News after the increase in the sea lion and seal populations on B.C. coasts has some people calling for a cull.

“The question is how big of an impact are the seals and sea lions having and is there something people could do to manipulate that?” he asked.