Cambie plan increases residential, affordability remains elusive

Tsur Somerville, director of UBC’s Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate, weighed in for a Business in Vancouver article about the third phase of the Cambie corridor redevelopment plan.

Somerville discussed how people embrace smaller condos and enjoy more public activities as the region’s population grows.