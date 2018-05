Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Billions in revenue lost globally for bottom trawling fisheries: Study

Star Vancouver reported on a UBC study that found fisheries relying on bottom trawling have wasted $560 billion in revenue over the past 65 years globally.

“Industrial fisheries…threw out more than 750 million tonnes of fish and 60 per cent of that waste was due to bottom trawlers alone,” said Tim Cashion, lead study author and a PhD candidate at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.