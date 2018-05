Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Legal challenge to B.C.’s foreign-buyers tax heads to court in June

The Globe and Mail mentioned several UBC experts for a story about a Chinese citizen’s legal challenge to B.C.’s property transfer tax for foreign buyers.

Professors Tom Davidoff, Nathanael Lauster and Henry Yu submitted testimony on behalf of the citizen.

UBC economist Tsur Somerville submitted an affidavit on behalf of the province.