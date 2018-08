Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. blueberry crops at the centre of cross-border bee fight

The Calgary Herald reported on UBC’s involvement in a study on bees pollinating blueberry crops.

The B.C. Honey Producers’ Association partnered with UBC, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the National Bee Diagnostic Centre and the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture.

The story also appeared in the Vancouver Sun.