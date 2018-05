Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Alarm bells should be going off in Canada’s STEM industry

Quartz mentioned UBC in an article about a study that detailed the number of graduates from three of the country’s top universities who are working outside of Canada.

A survey found that many departing grads are looking for higher salaries and experience working with companies such as Amazon and Google.