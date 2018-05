Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver named one of the top 10 most desirable cities in the world for students

Daily Hive mentioned UBC after Vancouver was ranked one of the top 10 most desirable cities in the world for students.

The QS World University Rankings rating system ranked UBC as the 51st best university in the world.