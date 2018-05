Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Is B.C. headed for another devastating summer of wildfires?

National Observer cited work by Lori Daniels, a UBC forest ecology professor, in a story about B.C.’s wildfire forecast.

Last year Daniels estimated that it would take about $3.5 billion to protect the highest-risk areas of B.C. in upcoming years.