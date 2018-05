Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

First Nations teens get a hands-on education in the sciences

The Calgary Herald reported on a foundation that encourages Indigenous teens to pursue careers in the sciences.

Verna Kirkness, a UBC professor and a member of the Fisher River Cree Nation, is working with the creators of the foundation.