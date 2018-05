Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Malaysia’s election is a strange brew

The L.A. Times quoted Kai Ostwald, a professor at UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, in a story about the upcoming Malaysian election.

“It’s safe to say that it would require a spectacular performance by the opposition in terms of turnout and Malay support in order to pull off a victory,” Ostwald said.