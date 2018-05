Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

For the record, May 8, 2018

Business in Vancouver reported that Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, an Indigenous Canadian judge and advocate for children and Indigenous restorative justice, has joined UBC as the inaugural director of the Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre.

She is a professor with the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC.