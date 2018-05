Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Emergency alert run-through to hit B.C. cellphones Wednesday

Star Vancouver quoted Ryan Reynolds, a UBC disaster preparedness researcher, about a new mobile phone emergency alert system in B.C.

“This has been a real gap in our system in the past,” he said.