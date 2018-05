Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Damage from flooding doesn’t have to be inevitable

The Weather Network and National Post published an op-ed by two UBC academics about flooding damage.

Alexa Tanner and Scott McKenzie, UBC PhD candidates at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, talked about how people’s perception of risk impacts their beliefs about flooding and their preferred methods to prevent floods.

The op-ed originally appeared in The Conversation.