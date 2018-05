Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Revenge porn’ law focuses too much on privacy: UBC student

Surrey Now-Leader highlighted work by Moira Aikenhead, a UBC PhD candidate, who is looking at how well the “revenge porn” law has protected women.

She said prosecuting people who distribute intimate images of someone without his or her permission has focused mostly on privacy violation, when it should be on gender-based violence.

