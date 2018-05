Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

How the mindset of designers can make us better leaders

Moura Quayle, director, pro tem, UBC School of Public Policy and Global Affairs and a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, wrote an op-ed for The Conversation about what leaders can learn from designers.

“Design is a process driving towards a solution — a product, a service, or sometimes something intangible,” Quayle wrote.