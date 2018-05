Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada’s ‘brain drain’ as young tech talent leaves for Silicon Valley

The Globe and Mail mentioned UBC in an article about a study that detailed the number of graduates from three of the country’s top universities who are working outside of Canada.

The study from the University of Toronto, found that one in four recent science, technology, engineering and math graduates from UBC, the University of Waterloo, and University of Toronto were working outside Canada.