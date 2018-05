Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Take-home Narcan kits lifesaving in opioid overdoses

Reuters reported on a study co-authored by Mike Irvine, a UBC researcher, that found distributing take-home overdose prevention kits substantially reduced the number of deaths from opioid overdoses in B.C.

“Our study found that for every ten kits used, one death was averted,” said Irvine and Mark Gilbert.