What happens to cities when companies like Amazon move in

Global quoted Tsur Somerville, a real estate and economics professor, about the impact on cities when companies like Amazon arrive.

He said cities that are proactive about building housing in advance can mitigate shortages experienced by technology hubs like Seattle and San Francisco.