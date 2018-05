Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC willing to pay to extend Vancouver rapid-transit line

Star Vancouver reported that UBC renewed its call for a subway extension to its Point Grey campus.

The university did not provide details of how much it was willing to pay for the line.