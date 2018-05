Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The social media burn

David Tindall, a UBC sociology professor, spoke to Castanet about the impact of banter that takes place on social media sites.

“Sometimes what people say on social media gets magnified because of the polarizing effects of social media,” he said.