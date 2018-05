Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Richmond’s pre-sale condo flipping to be tracked by province

Richmond News quoted Tom Davidoff, a UBC real estate economist, in an article about a new provincial government requirement for pre-sale condo assignments.

Davidoff said pre-sales have been a popular means for developers to finance their projects.