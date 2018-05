Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How bacteria eat penicillin

The Scientist interviewed Julian Davies, a UBC microbiologist, for an article about using antibiotic-eating bacteria to combat the spread of drug resistance in the environment.

Davies weighed in on the “very ambitious” idea.