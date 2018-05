Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Expert panel calls for holistic approach to wastewater management

Star Vancouver interviewed Don Mavinic, a UBC professor of civil engineering, about an expert panel pushing for holistic wastewater management.

“We have fallen behind and we have to start catching up and get back on track again,” said Mavinic, the panel’s chair.