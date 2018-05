Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Climate change could deplete fish stocks without better data, international agreements: Researchers

Star Vancouver interviewed William Cheung, a professor with UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, about how global fish stocks are in danger from the effects of climate change.

Cheung said the way data is used to figure out safe guidelines for fisheries could be rendered useless by the effects of a warming planet.