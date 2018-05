Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C. should allow public and private health services to exist side by side

Patrick L. McGeer, a professor emeritus in UBC’s faculty of medicine, wrote an op-ed for the Vancouver Sun about public and private health services in B.C.

“No other country in the world has introduced a system comparable to the Canadian one and none ever will,” he wrote.

The article also appeared in The Province.