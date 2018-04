Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Purchasing knock-off products seen as ethical in Chinese culture: UBCO study

Eric Li, a professor in the faculty of management at UBC’s Okanagan campus, spoke to Kelowna Capital News about his research on young Chinese consumers and their purchased counterfeit products.

Researchers at UBCO, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and the Hong Kong Design Institute, examined how they rationalize their buying decisions.