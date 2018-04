Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Too many jellyfish, so scientists want to cover them in chocolate

Lucas Brotz, a postdoctoral researcher in the Institute for Oceans and Fisheries at UBC who studies jellyfish, spoke to Popular Science about various jellyfish research projects.

He explained that adapting fisheries to abnormally high jellyfish populations may be side-stepping some major environmental issues that could be causing jellyfish blooms.