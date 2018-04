Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC’s Conor Morgan inks pro basketball deal after helping Canada to historic medal

The Vancouver Sun reported that former UBC basketball player Conor Morgan signed a professional deal with the Southland Sharks, who play in the New Zealand National Basketball League.

The story also appeared in The Province and Times Colonist.