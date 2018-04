Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC has a housing problem, not a transportation problem

The Tyee published an op-ed by Patrick M. Condon, the UBC James Taylor Chair in Landscape and Livable Environments at the school of architecture and landscape architecture, about the need to address the housing problem at UBC.

“The university could build at least 23,000 units for the same cost as the UBC subway extension,” he wrote.