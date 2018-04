Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Where ‘women hold up half the sky’, some help with China’s two-child policy please

Yue Qian, a UBC professor of sociology, wrote an op-ed about China’s two-child policy that was published on Channel News Asia.

“Policies aimed at reducing the gender pay gap and promoting an egalitarian division of labour between husbands and wives would increase women’s marital power and fertility autonomy,” Qian wrote.