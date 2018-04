Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Doctors must get better at diagnosing patients with darker skin: Dermatologists

The Canadian Press interviewed Bolu Ogunyemi, a UBC resident in dermatology, about the need for doctors to better diagnose patients with darker skin.

Ogunyemi said symptoms of skin conditions in patients with darker complexions are often different from those who are white.

The story appeared on CBC and the National Post.