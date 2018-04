Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Transgender youth more often diagnosed with mental illnesses

Teen Vogue cited a 2017 UBC study in an article about mental illness among transgender youth.

The study found that more than 68 per cent of transgender Canadians ages 14 to 18 avoided mental health care in the previous year mainly due to earlier negative experiences with health care providers.