Trans Mountain pipeline dispute likely to rely on the courts

Joel Bakan, a UBC law professor, spoke to the Globe and Mail about the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute.

Bakan said B.C. has the regulatory authority to protect the environment, culture or people from any harms that may come from the pipeline as long as it doesn’t use those rules in a way that would impair the operation of the pipeline.