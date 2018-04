Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New B.C. realty review should address secrecy, laundering: Advocates

Star Vancouver quoted Tom Davidoff, an economist at the UBC Sauder School of Business, for an article about B.C.’s new review of real estate regulators.

“I don’t see anything wrong with the province looking at making sure this is a well-policed industry,” Davidoff said.