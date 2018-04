Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kelowna writer a winner

Castanet reported that Brittni MacKenzie-Dale, a master of arts candidate at UBC’s Okanagan campus, is the winner of this year’s Okanagan Short Story Contest.

The annual competition is open to fiction writers in the Southern Interior.