Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Could a sex robot save your marriage? Canadian prof thinks so

The Evening Standard U.K. interviewed Marina Adshade, a professor at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, about sex robots.

She suggested that sex robots could complement human companionships by easing the demands people place on their partners in monogamous relationships.