Kinder Morgan project a test of Trudeau’s competency: Pollsters

Kathryn Harrison, a UBC political science professor, spoke to The Hill Times for an article about the Kinder Morgan project.

She said since details have not yet come out about the level of the federal government’s financial support and its legislative response, it’s not clear how it will play out in the “popular imagination.”